Wires

Israeli military says there is a "high probability" that three hostages killed months ago died from Israeli fire

Israeli military says there is a "high probability" that three hostages killed months ago died from Israeli fire.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 15, 2024 at 1:46PM

JERUSALEM — Israeli military says there is a "high probability" that three hostages killed months ago died from Israeli fire.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Trump has returned to his Mar-a-Lago resort after shots were fired at his golf course, an AP source says

Trump has returned to his Mar-a-Lago resort after shots were fired at his golf course, an AP source says.

Wires

Sheriff: Suspect involved in incident at Trump's golf club was unarmed when taken into custody in neighboring county

Wires

An AK-style firearm was recovered near Trump's golf course where shots were fired, two law enforcement officials tell AP