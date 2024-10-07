Wires

Israeli military says it will soon launch operations on Lebanon's southern coast, warning residents to stay off beaches

Israeli military says it will soon launch operations on Lebanon's southern coast, warning residents to stay off beaches.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 7, 2024 at 5:00PM

JERUSALEM — Israeli military says it will soon launch operations on Lebanon's southern coast, warning residents to stay off beaches.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Nevada federal prosecutors quietly dismiss former actor Nathan Chasing Horse's long-dormant sex abuse case

Nevada federal prosecutors quietly dismiss former actor Nathan Chasing Horse's long-dormant sex abuse case.

Wires

Cissy Houston, Grammy winner and mother of Whitney Houston, dies at 91

Wires

Judge gives preliminary approval to $2.78 billion settlement designed to pay college athletes