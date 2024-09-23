JERUSALEM — Israeli military says it will expand airstrikes to more parts of Lebanon.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 23, 2024 at 11:58AM
Lebanese health minister says 274 people have been killed in ongoing Israeli strikes, more than 1,000 wounded
Lebanese health minister says 274 people have been killed in ongoing Israeli strikes, more than 1,000 wounded.