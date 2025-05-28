Wires

Israeli military says it struck Yemen's Sanaa airport for the second time in a month, targeting Houthi militants

The Associated Press
May 28, 2025 at 7:56AM

DUBAI — Israeli military says it struck Yemen's Sanaa airport for the second time in a month, targeting Houthi militants.

The Associated Press

