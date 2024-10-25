Wires

Israeli military says it is "conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran"

Israeli military says it is "conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran."

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 25, 2024 at 11:33PM

JERUSALEM — Israeli military says it is "conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran."

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning lifts Dodgers over Yankees 6-3 in thrilling World Series opener

Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning lifts Dodgers over Yankees 6-3 in thrilling World Series opener.

Wires

US says Israeli strikes on Iran should 'complete' exchange of fire between enemies, warns Tehran against retaliation

Wires

Israeli military says it has completed its strikes on Iran, which included missile plants and other sites