JERUSALEM — Israeli military says it carried out a "precise strike" on the central headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut.
Israeli military says it carried out a "precise strike" on the central headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut
Israeli military says it carried out a "precise strike" on the central headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 27, 2024 at 3:41PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Harris makes first visit to US-Mexico border as Democratic nominee, aiming to project tougher stance on migration
Harris makes first visit to US-Mexico border as Democratic nominee, aiming to project tougher stance on migration.