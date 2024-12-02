JERUSALEM — Israeli military says Hezbollah fired into a disputed border zone, the group's first attack since a ceasefire began.
Israeli military says Hezbollah fired into a disputed border zone, the group's first attack since a ceasefire began
Israeli military says Hezbollah fired into a disputed border zone, the group's first attack since a ceasefire began.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 2, 2024 at 3:32PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The Coast Guard has suspended its search for the crew of a fishing boat that capsized in the Gulf of Alaska
The Coast Guard has suspended its search for the crew of a fishing boat that capsized in the Gulf of Alaska.