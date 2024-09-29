JERUSALEM — Israeli military says dozens of aircraft have attacked Houthi targets in Yemen.
Israeli military says dozens of aircraft have attacked Houthi targets in Yemen
Israeli military says dozens of aircraft have attacked Houthi targets in Yemen.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 29, 2024 at 3:09PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Biden says an all-out war 'has to be' avoided in the Middle East and he will speak with Israeli leader (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously included words in Biden quote.)
Biden says an all-out war 'has to be' avoided in the Middle East and he will speak with Israeli leader (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously included words in Biden quote.).