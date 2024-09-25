JERUSALEM — Israeli military says a drone hit the port of the southern Israeli city of Eilat, causing minimal damage.
Israeli military says a drone hit the port of the southern Israeli city of Eilat, causing minimal damage
Israeli military says a drone hit the port of the southern Israeli city of Eilat, causing minimal damage.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 25, 2024 at 6:30PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Detroit Tigers clinch American League wild card playoff berth.