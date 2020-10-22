JERUSALEM — Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a pair of rockets into southern Israel on Thursday night, the Israeli military announced, saying that its air-defense system intercepted one of the projectiles while the second fell in an open area.
It was the second rocket attack this week following Israel's announcement on Tuesday that it had located a new tunnel dug by militants that stretched into Israel.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Thursday's rocket fire. But Israel holds Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group responsible for all attacks out of the territory and usually responds to rocket fire with airstrikes on Hamas targets.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
UK boosts business aid amid pressure to ease virus impact
U.K. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is increasing subsidies for bars, pubs and restaurants hammered by strict new measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, amid criticism that the government has failed to protect small businesses and workers from the economic hardship caused by the pandemic.
National
US: Russian hackers targeting state, local networks
U.S. officials said Thursday that Russian hackers have targeted the networks of dozens of state and local governments in the United States in recent days, stealing data from at least two servers. The warning, less than two weeks before the election, amplified fears of the potential for tampering with the vote and undermining confidence in the results.
World
Poland's top court rules out abortions due to fetal defects
Poland's top court ruled Thursday that a law allowing abortion of fetuses with congenital defects is unconstitutional, shutting a major loophole in the predominantly Catholic country's abortion laws that are among the strictest in Europe.
Celebrities
Epstein ex Maxwell denied getting Prince Andrew sex partners
Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend denied introducing Britain's Prince Andrew to underage sex partners in a defensive and combative deposition made public Thursday, calling the prince's accuser an "awful fantasist."
World
Cartels' meth war bloodying once-peaceful state in Mexico
In the central Mexico state of Guanajuato, the color of the meth or the markings on the package in an addict's pocket may determine whether he lives or dies.