JERUSALEM — Israeli medics say 2 critically wounded in shooting attack at West Bank-Jordan border crossing.
Israeli medics say 2 critically wounded in shooting attack at West Bank-Jordan border crossing
Israeli medics say 2 critically wounded in shooting attack at West Bank-Jordan border crossing.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 8, 2024 at 7:24AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Israeli medics say 3 killed in shooting attack at West Bank-Jordan border crossing.