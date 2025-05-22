Wires

Israeli leader Netanyahu's office says he is "shocked" by "horrific, antisemitic" DC shooting of embassy staffers

Israeli leader Netanyahu's office says he is "shocked" by "horrific, antisemitic" DC shooting of embassy staffers.

The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 5:54AM

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli leader Netanyahu's office says he is "shocked" by "horrific, antisemitic" DC shooting of embassy staffers.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Israeli leader Netanyahu's office says he is "shocked" by "horrific, antisemitic" DC shooting of embassy staffers

Israeli leader Netanyahu's office says he is "shocked" by "horrific, antisemitic" DC shooting of embassy staffers.

Wires

Suspect in shooting that killed 2 Israeli embassy staffers chanted 'free, free Palestine' after arrest: DC police chief

Wires

Two Israeli embassy staff members killed in shooting near Jewish museum in Washington, Homeland Security secretary says