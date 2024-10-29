JERUSALEM — Israel passes second law that would sever its ties with the main UN agency distributing aid in Gaza. (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the agency had been designated a terror group.).
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 29, 2024 at 6:50AM
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
