Israeli gunfire heard as crowds of Palestinians try to reach an aid center in Gaza

An AP journalist says Israeli tank and gunfire was heard Tuesday while giant crowds of Palestinians tried to reach a newly opened aid distribution center in southern Gaza.

The Associated Press
May 27, 2025 at 3:40PM

MUWASI, Gaza Strip — An AP journalist says Israeli tank and gunfire was heard Tuesday while giant crowds of Palestinians tried to reach a newly opened aid distribution center in southern Gaza.

There was no immediate word on whether there were any injuries.

The firing came as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians walked through Israeli military lines to reach the distribution hub set up on the outskirts of Rafah by a U.S.-backed group that Israel has slated to take over food distribution in Gaza. It was the second day of operations at the hub.

The AP journalist, positioned some distance from the distribution point, heard gunfire and rounds of tank fire. Smoke could be seen rising from where one round impacted. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

