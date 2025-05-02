Israeli forces to demolish more than 100 homes in Israeli-occupied West Bank, local governor says

The Israeli military has been carrying out an operation in the West Bank over the past several months that displaced, at its height, approximately 40,000 Palestinians. It had emptied and largely destroyed several urban refugee camps in the northern West Bank, like Tulkarem and Nur Shams, that housed the descendants of Palestinians who fled or were driven from their homes in previous wars. That's the largest displacement in the West Bank since Israel captured the territory in the 1967 Mideast war.