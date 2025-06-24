BEERSHEBA, Israel — Israeli emergency services say death toll in Beersheba strike has risen to 7 people, with at least a dozen injured.
The Associated Press
June 24, 2025 at 4:57AM
Israel emergency services say 4 people were killed in Iran's strike in Beersheba, correcting previous report of 7
Israel emergency services say 4 people were killed in Iran's strike in Beersheba, correcting previous report of 7.