Wires

Israeli drone strikes a refinery in Iran's South Pars gas field, Iranian semiofficial news agencies say

Israeli drone strikes a refinery in Iran's South Pars gas field, Iranian semiofficial news agencies say.

The Associated Press
June 14, 2025 at 3:51PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Israeli drone strikes a refinery in Iran's South Pars gas field, Iranian semiofficial news agencies say.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Writings mentioning names of multiple lawmakers were found in shooting suspect's car, Minnesota police official says

Writings mentioning names of multiple lawmakers were found in shooting suspect's car, Minnesota police official says.

Wires

Israeli drone strikes a refinery in Iran's South Pars gas field, Iranian semiofficial news agencies say

Wires

Oman says talks between Iran and the US over Tehran's nuclear program 'will not now take place' after Israeli strikes