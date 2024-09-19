JERUSALEM — Israeli defense minister says Hezbollah 'will pay an increasing price' as Israel seeks to return residents to its north.
Israeli defense minister says Hezbollah 'will pay an increasing price' as Israel seeks to return residents to its north
Israeli defense minister says Hezbollah 'will pay an increasing price' as Israel seeks to return residents to its north.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 19, 2024 at 4:38PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
In a warning sign for Trump, voters are split on who would do a better job on the economy in latest AP-NORC poll
In a warning sign for Trump, voters are split on who would do a better job on the economy in latest AP-NORC poll.