JERUSALEM — Israeli defense minister declares start of "new phase" of war as army turns attention to northern front with Lebanon.
Israeli defense minister declares start of "new phase" of war as army turns attention to northern front with Lebanon
Israeli defense minister declares start of "new phase" of war as army turns attention to northern front with Lebanon.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 18, 2024 at 4:19PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
New York Yankees clinch playoff spot by beating Seattle Mariners 2-1 in 10 innings.