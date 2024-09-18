Wires

Israeli defense minister declares start of "new phase" of war as army turns attention to northern front with Lebanon

Israeli defense minister declares start of "new phase" of war as army turns attention to northern front with Lebanon.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 18, 2024 at 4:19PM

JERUSALEM — Israeli defense minister declares start of "new phase" of war as army turns attention to northern front with Lebanon.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

New York Yankees clinch playoff spot by beating Seattle Mariners 2-1 in 10 innings

New York Yankees clinch playoff spot by beating Seattle Mariners 2-1 in 10 innings.

Wires

Voters view Harris slightly more favorably than they did in July, when she entered the 2024 race, AP-NORC poll finds

Wires

Search for man suspected of wounding 5 people on Kentucky highway ends with discovery of body believed to be shooter