Wires

Israeli army warns residents in Beirut to evacuate from 3 buildings it says Hezbollah uses to hide weapons

Israeli army warns residents in Beirut to evacuate from 3 buildings it says Hezbollah uses to hide weapons.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 27, 2024 at 9:04PM

JERUSALEM — Israeli army warns residents in Beirut to evacuate from 3 buildings it says Hezbollah uses to hide weapons.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Harris makes first visit to US-Mexico border as Democratic nominee, aiming to project tougher stance on migration

Harris makes first visit to US-Mexico border as Democratic nominee, aiming to project tougher stance on migration.

Wires

Lebanon's Health Ministry has raised the death toll to 6 with 91 people wounded in Israeli strikes in Beirut

Wires

Israel's military says it is conducting airstrikes in Beirut area where it had warned residents to evacuate