Israeli allies unleash strong rhetoric over Gaza, but actions so far are limited

LONDON — Three allies of Israel used words like ''abhorrent'' and ''monstrous'' this week to describe the country's actions in Gaza.
The leaders of Britain, France and Canada — consistent defenders of Israel's right to strike back at Hamas after its October 2023 attack — now express dismay at the high civilian death toll in Gaza and the monthslong blockade of supplies that has led to famine warnings.
While their rhetoric is remarkably strong, it does not mean tough action will follow.
What did France, Britain and Canada say?
U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called Israel's renewed Gaza offensive after a two-month ceasefire ''wholly disproportionate.'' They threatened to take ''concrete actions'' if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government doesn't halt the offensive and lift restrictions on humanitarian aid.
They condemned as ''abhorrent'' some of the language used by members of the Israeli government suggesting the destruction of Gaza will drive Palestinians to leave.
Starmer said he was ''horrified'' by Israel's escalation of the conflict, which has left more than 53,000 dead in Gaza, more than half women and children, according to local health officials, whose count does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.
U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy called Israel's actions in blocking aid to Gaza and renewing its military offensive ''monstrous,'' while another U.K. minister, Jenny Chapman, called the move ''abhorrent.'' French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said Israel's ''blind violence'' had made the Palestinian territory a ''place of death.''