Israeli airstrikes rock southern suburbs of Beirut and cut off a key crossing into Syria

And a hospital in southern Lebanon said it was shelled Friday evening after being warned to evacuate. The Salah Ghandour Hospital in the city of Bint Jbeil said in a statement that the shelling ''resulted in nine members of the medical and nursing staff being injured, most of them seriously,'' while most of the medical staff were evacuated. A day earlier, the World Health Organization said 28 health workers in Lebanon had been killed in the past 24 hours.