Israel approves two bills that could halt UNRWA's aid delivery to Gaza. What does that mean?

Gaza's population of some 2.3 million is almost entirely dependent on aid to survive. Around 90% of the population has been displaced. Hundreds of thousands live in tent camps and schools-turned-shelters, most run by UNRWA. Experts say hunger is rampant. Israel's campaign in Gaza in retaliation for the Oct. 7 attack has killed over 43,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, whose count does not differentiate between civilians and militants.