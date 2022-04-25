JERUSALEM — The Israeli military said it struck Lebanon with artillery fire early Monday after a rocket was fired into Israel.
The army said the rocket landed in an open area in northern Israel, causing no damage or injuries. But shortly after, it said it struck "the sources of the projectile launched and an infrastructure target in southern Lebanon." It said "routine activity" in northern Israel was continuing.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Israel strikes southern Lebanon in response to rocket fire
The Israeli military said it struck Lebanon with artillery fire early Monday after a rocket was fired into Israel.
World
At Gallipoli battlefields, travelers remember fallen Anzacs
Travelers from Australia and New Zealand joined Turkish and other nations' dignitaries at the former World War I battlefields at Gallipoli for a solemn service at dawn Monday to remember troops killed during an unsuccessful British-led campaign that aimed to take the Ottoman Empire out of the war.
World
Analysis: Loss is victory for far-right in France's election
The far-right has gone mainstream in France.
Politics
In Kyiv, Blinken and Austin announce aid, diplomatic surge
The United States announced new military assistance for Ukraine and a renewed diplomatic push in the war-ravaged nation as President Joe Biden's secretary of state and Pentagon chief completed a secrecy-shrouded trip to Kyiv.
World
Ukraine official: Zelenskyy meets top-level U.S. delegation
Russian forces tried to storm a steel plant sheltering soldiers and civilians in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced he would meet Sunday in his nation's capital with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.