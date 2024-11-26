Wires

Israel strikes building in central Beirut, issues new evacuation warnings ahead of expected vote on ceasefire deal

Israel strikes building in central Beirut, issues new evacuation warnings ahead of expected vote on ceasefire deal.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 26, 2024 at 1:01PM

BEIRUT — Israel strikes building in central Beirut, issues new evacuation warnings ahead of expected vote on ceasefire deal.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Mexican president suggests Mexico could respond to any of Donald Trump's tariffs with tariffs of its own on US products.

Mexican president suggests Mexico could respond to any of Donald Trump's tariffs with tariffs of its own on US products.

Wires

US Air Force in UK says a small number of drones spotted flying over bases in eastern England

Wires

Israel strikes building in central Beirut, issues new evacuation warnings ahead of expected vote on ceasefire deal