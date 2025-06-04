Israel signed a record $14 billion in defense deals last year despite Gaza war criticism

JERUSALEM — Israel signed defense contracts worth nearly $15 billion last year, surpassing its all-time record, the country's defense ministry said Wednesday, even as international outrage mounts over the war in Gaza. Over half the deals were with European countries.
The contracts — a 13% increase from 2023, itself a record year — came as Israel faces growing international condemnation and isolation over the nearly 20-month war.
Some of Israel's closest allies, including Canada and France, recently stepped up their censure of Israel's actions in Gaza, and the U.K. suspended free trade talks. Some critics of Israel's conduct in the Palestinian enclave have called for countries to suspend trade with it.
Some countries have taken steps to suspend defense contracts with Israel. Spain on Tuesday said it had canceled a deal for anti-tank missile systems that were to be manufactured in Madrid by a subsidiary of an Israeli company.
A breakdown of Israel's 2024 defense deals by region:
— European countries: 54%
— Asia-Pacific: 23%
— Arab countries that have normalized ties with Israel under the Trump-brokered Abraham Accords: 12%