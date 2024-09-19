Wires

Israel says two of its soldiers were killed by latest Hezbollah strikes across the Lebanon border

By The Associated Press

September 19, 2024 at 3:18PM

BEIRUT — Israel says two of its soldiers were killed by latest Hezbollah strikes across the Lebanon border.

