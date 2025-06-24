TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel says it has identified missiles launched from Iran 2.5 hours after start of ceasefire.
The Associated Press
June 24, 2025 at 7:36AM
Defense Minister Israel Katz instructs Israeli military to 'respond forcefully' after Iranian missile fire
