Wires

Israel says it has identified missiles launched from Iran 2.5 hours after start of ceasefire

Israel says it has identified missiles launched from Iran 2.5 hours after start of ceasefire.

The Associated Press
June 24, 2025 at 7:36AM

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel says it has identified missiles launched from Iran 2.5 hours after start of ceasefire.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Defense Minister Israel Katz instructs Israeli military to 'respond forcefully' after Iranian missile fire

Defense Minister Israel Katz instructs Israeli military to 'respond forcefully' after Iranian missile fire.

Wires

Israel says it has identified missiles launched from Iran 2.5 hours after start of ceasefire

Wires

Witnesses and hospitals say Israeli forces opened fire toward people waiting for aid and at least 25 were killed