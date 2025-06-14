Wires

Israel says Iranian missile struck near homes in central Israel, injuring 10 people

The Associated Press
June 14, 2025 at 3:07AM

JERUSALEM — Israel says Iranian missile struck near homes in central Israel, injuring 10 people.

