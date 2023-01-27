JERUSALEM — Israel says aircraft striking Gaza militant sites hours after Palestinian militants fired two rockets toward Israel.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Jury convicts man of murder in shooting death of North High quarterback Deshaun Hill Jr.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Jury convicts man of murder in shooting death of North High quarterback Deshaun Hill Jr.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Jury convicts man of murder in shooting death of North High quarterback Deshaun Hill Jr.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Jury convicts man of murder in shooting death of North High quarterback Deshaun Hill Jr.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune