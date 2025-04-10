Israel releases 10 Palestinians detained from Gaza. They say they suffered abuse

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Ten Palestinians detained from Gaza by Israeli troops were freed and returned to the territory on Thursday, saying they had suffered constant abuse while imprisoned.
Israel has detained thousands of Palestinians since it launched its military campaign in Gaza in retaliation for Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel. It has done periodic releases of detainees throughout the war, though this was the first since it restarted the war in mid-March, breaking a ceasefire with the militant Hamas group.
The 10 men, all dressed in grey sweatpants and shirts, were brought by bus to a hospital in the central Gaza town of Deir al-Balah, where they were welcomed by family members.
They had all been detained from the northern Gaza Strip during Israel's last offensive there before the January cease-fire. They said they had been held at least part of the time in Sde Teiman, a military prison camp that has become notorious for abuses of Gaza detainees.
One of the freed men, Fayez Ayoub, looked gaunt and walked with difficulty, supported by another man.
''I swear, Dad, every moment we waited for you to be released,'' his daughter Marah Ayoub told him, crying. ''Every time a prisoner was released, we went to him" to ask about her father.
''Torment, torment,'' he told her.
Detained by Israeli troops on Nov. 6, he said ''156 days have passed with us in agony. We are tortured and in pain.'' He said detainees were abused every day and had little sleep. His daughter said he was seized by Israeli troops just after being released from Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza after suffering fractures in his pelvis and spine from an airstrike.