Israel outlines plans to pack Gaza's population into a closed border zone. Here's a closer look

JERUSALEM — Israel's defense minister has outlined plans to pack hundreds of thousands of Palestinians into a closed zone of the Gaza Strip along the border with Egypt, according to local media reports.
It appears to be the latest version of plans by the Israeli government to maintain lasting control over the territory and relocate much of its population of some 2 million. Critics say that would amount to forcible displacement in violation of international law because Israel's offensive and blockade have made Gaza largely uninhabitable.
Israeli officials say the aim is to separate the civilian population from Hamas, which still controls parts of Gaza and holds dozens of hostages abducted in the Oct. 7 attack that triggered the war 21 months ago. Palestinians would then be given the option of emigrating, they say.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who has said he is narrowing in on a ceasefire and hopes to eventually end the war, has also voiced support for the mass transfer of Palestinians out of Gaza.
A ‘humanitarian city' atop the ruins of Rafah
Defense Minister Israel Katz outlined the latest plans in a closed briefing with Israeli military reporters on Monday. His office did not respond to a request for comment on their reports, which appeared in several Israeli media outlets.
Katz reportedly said he had ordered Israel's military to draw up plans to build what he called a ''humanitarian city'' in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city, which has been heavily damaged in the war and is now largely uninhabited.
Katz reportedly said that Palestinians would not be able to leave once they enter the zone.