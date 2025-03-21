Israel orders troops to go deeper into Gaza as its top court halts sacking of security chief

JERUSALEM — Israel’s defense minister said Friday he has ordered ground forces to advance deeper into the Gaza Strip, vowing to hold more land until Hamas releases the remaining hostages it holds.
After retaking part of the strategic Netzarim corridor that divides Gaza’s north from south, Israeli troops moved Thursday toward the northern town of Beit Lahiya and the southern border city of Rafah. The military said it had resumed enforcing a blockade on northern Gaza, including Gaza City.
In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was delivered a setback in his attempt to fire the country’s domestic security chief. Hours after Netanyahu’s Cabinet unanimously approved the firing of Ronen Bar, the Supreme Court ordered a temporary halt to his dismissal until an appeal can be heard.
The court said it was delaying the firing until an appeal could be heard no later than April 8. Netanyahu’s office had said Bar’s dismissal was effective April 10, but that it could come earlier if a replacement was found.
Israel’s attorney general has ruled that the Cabinet has no legal basis to dismiss Bar.
A Shin Bet report into Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack that prompted the war acknowledged failures by the security agency. But it also said policies by Netanyahu’s government created the conditions for the attack.
In his comments about Gaza on Friday, Defense Minister Israel Katz said operations there would continue ‘’with increasing intensity until the hostages are released by Hamas.‘’
‘‘The more Hamas continues its refusal to release the kidnapped, the more territory it will lose to Israel,‘’ Katz said.