Israel is letting a trickle of aid into Gaza for the first time in 2 1/2 months. Here's what to know

Israel is also trying to pressure Hamas to release more of the hostages it abducted in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that ignited the war. In that assault, militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 251 people hostage. Israel's ensuing offensive has killed over 53,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which says women and children make up most of the dead but does not specify how many were fighters or civilians.