Wires

Israel has released a Palestinian who took part in an attack at age 13 and developed mental illness in prison

Israel has released a Palestinian who took part in an attack at age 13 and developed mental illness in prison.

The Associated Press
April 10, 2025 at 11:44AM

JERUSALEM — Israel has released a Palestinian who took part in an attack at age 13 and developed mental illness in prison.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Prada Group announces purchase of Versace fashion house from its U.S. owner in a deal valued at $1.4 billion

Prada Group announces purchase of Versace fashion house from its U.S. owner in a deal valued at $1.4 billion.

Wires

Egg prices increase to a record high, despite President Donald Trump's predictions and a decline in bird flu

Wires

Inflation fell last month more than expected as gas prices dropped sharply, a sign prices cooled before tariffs