Wires

Israel has attacked Iran's Arak heavy water reactor, Iranian state television confirms

Israel has attacked Iran's Arak heavy water reactor, Iranian state television confirms.

The Associated Press
June 19, 2025 at 4:37AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Israel has attacked Iran's Arak heavy water reactor, Iranian state television confirms.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Israel's main hospital in south sustained direct hit with 'extensive damage' from an Iranian missile

Israel's main hospital in south sustained direct hit with 'extensive damage' from an Iranian missile.

Wires

Rescuers say Iranian missiles strike Israel, including a 'direct hit' on a medical building

Wires

Israel has attacked Iran's Arak heavy water reactor, Iranian state television confirms