Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel carries out attacks in Beirut on Hezbollah targets

BEIRUT — Elijah J. Magnier, a Brussels-based veteran and a senior political risk analyst who frequently speaks with Hezbollah members said that the group's silence on the fate of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, since the strike in Beirut is likely an ''indication either that they want him to be in a safe place and they are moving him or he is dead and they want to wait until they find his body,'' as is the group's normal practice.