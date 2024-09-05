Israel-Hamas war latest: Israeli strikes kill 6 in occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials say

''Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister, sentenced Carmel, my cousin, to death, her and all the hostages,'' said Gil Dickmann, the cousin of Carmel Gat, one of six hostages killed and whose body was recovered. ''She was abandoned to her death by the government could have brought her back, 327 days she was there, in Gaza, in captivity, there were 327 opportunities to bring her back and every single one was missed."