Israel-Hamas war latest: Protesters gather in Tel Aviv again to pressure government to reach a deal

The impact of the case may be mostly symbolic given that Sinwar is believed to be hiding out in tunnels and the Justice Department says three of the six defendants named in the complaint are believed now to be dead. The complaint was originally filed under seal in February to give the U.S. time to try to take into custody the then-Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, but was unsealed Tuesday weeks after Haniyeh's death and because of other developments in the region, the Justice Department said.