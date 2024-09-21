Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel claims death of Hezbollah commander as Beirut toll rises

Akil, the main target of the Friday strike, had been wanted by the U.S. for years for his alleged role in the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut and in taking American and German hostages in Lebanon in the 1980s. He was under U.S. sanctions and in 2023, the U.S. State Department announced a reward of up to $7 million for information leading to his ''identification, location, arrest, and/or conviction.''