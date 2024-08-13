Israel-Hamas war latest: Iran rejects European leaders' call to refrain from any retaliatory attacks

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a joint statement Monday endorsing the latest push by mediators Qatar, Egypt and the United States to broker an agreement to end the Israel-Hamas war. The European leaders also called for the return of scores of hostages held by Hamas and the ''unfettered'' delivery of humanitarian aid, and asked that Iran and its allies to refrain from retaliation that would further escalate regional tensions after the late-July killings of two senior officials in Beirut and Tehran.