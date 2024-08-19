Israel-Hamas war latest: Blinken pushes for cease-fire in his 9th trip to Mideast since war began

Saudi Arabia didn't immediately respond to a request for comment over the allegations made without supporting evidence by Saad al-Jabri in an interview published Monday by the BBC, though the kingdom has described him as ''a discredited former government official.'' Al-Jabri, a former Saudi intelligence official who lives in exile in Canada, has been a yearslong dispute with the kingdom as his two children have been imprisoned in case he describes as trying to lure him back to Saudi Arabia.