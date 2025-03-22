Israel fires on Lebanon after rocket attack in the heaviest exchange since truce with Hezbollah

BEIRUT, Lebanon — Israel struck Lebanon on Saturday in retaliation for rockets targeting Israel, killing two, including a child, in the heaviest exchange of fire since its ceasefire with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah almost four months ago.
The rockets fired from Lebanon were the second ones launched since December and again sparked concern about whether the ceasefire would hold. In a statement, Hezbollah denied being responsible for the latest attack, saying it was committed to the truce.
Israel had said it would respond ‘’severely'' to the early Saturday attack targeting northern Israel. Israel’s army said the intercepted rockets targeted the Israeli town of Metula. An Israeli official said six rockets were fired and three crossed into Israeli territory and were intercepted.
The official said Israel could not confirm the identity of the group that fired the rockets. The official said the military struck targets across southern Lebanon.
Lebanon’s health ministry said the strike in the southern village of Touline killed two people and wounded eight others.
The Israeli prime minister’s office said it instructed the army to act forcefully against dozens of targets in Lebanon, adding: ‘’Israel will not allow any harm to its citizens and sovereignty.‘’ Israel’s army said it struck dozens of rocket launchers and a command center where Hezbollah was operating.
In a statement, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam asked the Lebanese military to take all necessary measures in the south but said the country did not want to return to war.
Hezbollah began launching rockets, drones and missiles into Israel the day after Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack out of Gaza ignited the war there. The Israel-Hezbollah conflict boiled over into all-out war in September as Israel carried out massive waves of airstrikes and killed most of the militant group’s senior leaders. The fighting killed over 4,000 people in Lebanon and displaced about 60,000 Israelis.