JERUSALEM — The Israeli army says the body of missing Israeli boy has been found in the occupied West Bank after he was killed in a ''terrorist attack.''

The disappearance of 14-year-old Binyamin Achimair sparked a large settler attack on a Palestinian village on Friday and Saturday.

The killing of the teen and the settler rampages marked the latest in an escalation of violence in the territory, at a time when Israel is waging war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip

''Security forces are continuing the pursuit after those suspected of carrying out the attack,'' the army said Saturday.