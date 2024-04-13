JERUSALEM — The Israeli army says the body of missing Israeli boy has been found in the occupied West Bank after he was killed in a ''terrorist attack.''
The disappearance of 14-year-old Binyamin Achimair sparked a large settler attack on a Palestinian village on Friday and Saturday.
The killing of the teen and the settler rampages marked the latest in an escalation of violence in the territory, at a time when Israel is waging war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip
''Security forces are continuing the pursuit after those suspected of carrying out the attack,'' the army said Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
Iran's Revolutionary Guard seizes a container ship near Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Israel
Commandos from Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard rappelled down from a helicopter onto an Israeli-affiliated container ship near the Strait of Hormuz and seized the vessel Saturday, the latest in a series of attacks between the two countries.
World
6 people stabbed to death in a Sydney shopping center and a suspect is fatally shot
A man stabbed six people to death at a busy Sydney shopping center Saturday before he was fatally shot, police said. Eight people, including a 9-month-old, were injured in the attack.
World
A Chinese official meets North Korean leader Kim in Pyongyang in highest-level talks in years
A top ranking official Chinese official reaffirmed ties with North Korea during a meeting Saturday with the country's leader Kim Jong Un in the capital Pyongyang, China's state media reported, in the highest-level talks between the allies in years.
World
Israel find the body of boy whose disappearance sparked a settler attack in the West Bank
The Israeli army says the body of missing Israeli boy has been found in the occupied West Bank after he was killed in a ''terrorist attack.''
World
A local official says at least 10 people have died in shelling in Russian-occupied Ukraine
At least 10 people, including children, died after shelling late on Friday struck a Russian-occupied town in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region, a local Kremlin-installed official said, blaming Ukraine for the attack.