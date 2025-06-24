Wires

The Associated Press
June 24, 2025 at 5:05AM

BEERSHEBA, Israel — Israel emergency services say 4 people were killed in Iran's strike in Beersheba, correcting previous report of 7.

Israeli emergency services say death toll in Beersheba strike has risen to 7 people, with at least a dozen injured

Israel's skies are closed to planes until further notice, Israel Airports Authority says