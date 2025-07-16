Israel didn't give permits to these Bedouin villages to build bomb shelters. So they built their own

When sirens blared to warn of incoming missiles, ''scene filled with fear and panic'' unfolded, says Miada Abukweder, 36, a leader from the village of Al-Zarnug, which is not recognized by Israel. ''Children screamed, and mothers feared more for their children than for themselves. They were thinking about their children while they were screaming, feeling stomach pain, scared, and crying out, ‘We are going to die, where will we go?''' says Abukweder, part of a large clan of families in the area.