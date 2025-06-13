Wires

Israel destroyed aboveground portion of Iran's main nuclear facility, UN nuclear chief says

Israel destroyed aboveground portion of Iran's main nuclear facility, UN nuclear chief says.

The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 8:42PM

UNITED NATIONS — Israel destroyed aboveground portion of Iran's main nuclear facility, UN nuclear chief says.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Iran's UN ambassador says 78 people have been 'martyred' and over 320 injured in Israeli attacks

Iran's UN ambassador says 78 people have been 'martyred' and over 320 injured in Israeli attacks.

Wires

Israel destroyed aboveground portion of Iran's main nuclear facility, UN nuclear chief says

Wires

Officials say deaths in San Antonio rise to 10, some still missing following heavy storms and flooding