Israel cracks down on Palestinian citizens who speak out against the war in Gaza

Myssana Morany, a human rights attorney at Adalah, said Palestinian citizens have been charged for seemingly innocuous things like sending a meme of a captured Israeli tank in Gaza in a private WhatsApp group chat. Another person was charged for posting a collage of children's photos, captioned in Arabic and English: ''Where were the people calling for humanity when we were killed?'' The feminist activist group Kayan said over 600 women called its hotline because of blowback in the workplace for speaking out against the war or just mentioning it unfavorably.