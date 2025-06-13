DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Israel claims it killed Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of Revolutionary Guard missile program; Iran doesn't acknowledge.
Israel claims it killed Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of Revolutionary Guard missile program; Iran doesn't acknowledge
Israel claims it killed Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of Revolutionary Guard missile program; Iran doesn't acknowledge.
The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 10:33AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Israel claims it killed Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of Revolutionary Guard missile program; Iran doesn't acknowledge
Israel claims it killed Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of Revolutionary Guard missile program; Iran doesn't acknowledge.