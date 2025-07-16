Wires

Israel-backed aid organization in Gaza says 20 killed at distribution site, mostly in stampede

The Associated Press
July 16, 2025 at 7:47AM

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel-backed aid organization in Gaza says 20 killed at distribution site, mostly in stampede.

The Associated Press

